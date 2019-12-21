R.I.P: Model And Activist Mama Cax Dead At 30

Model Mama Cax Dead At 30 After Battle With Cancer

Mama Cax–a Haitian-American model, activist, and cancer survivor–died on Monday at the age of 30.

A representative for Cax announced her passing via an Instagram post on her account on Friday, saying that she spent a week in the hospital before dying on December 16.

“To say Cax was a fighter would be an understatement,” the post reads. “As a cancer survivor, she had grown accustomed to taking on life’s several challenges head on and successfully. It is with that same grit (fervor) that she fought her last days on Earth… We are aware that this loss will be felt globally and will not be easy for anyone.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6TNOs4FjzE/

The model was diagnosed with bone and lung cancer at just 14-years-old. She ended up undergoing a hip replacement surgery that was unsuccessful and, as a result, her right leg was amputated. Cax was known for using her platform as a model to send a message to the world that people with disabilities should be equally represented.

Back on December 12, Mama Cax posted a photo of flowers to her Instagram page, sharing with her followers a little bit of what she was going through in regards to her health. She was experiencing “severe abdominal pain” and that’s when she was rushed into the emergency room. Though it was dismissed as inflammation at first, the next morning, doctors discovered she had blood clots in her leg, thigh and abdomen, along with a filter near her lungs, which was meant to prevent clots from entering.

So many celebrities and friends, including Rihanna, paid tribute to Mama Cax on social media following news of her passing.

A queen. A force. A powerhouse beauty that brought her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring so many across the globe. Rest In Power sis ✊🏿😢 @mama_cax pic.twitter.com/Nq43DoJZb9 — Rihanna (@rihanna) December 20, 2019

Cax’s official cause of death has not yet been determined.