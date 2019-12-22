Jesus Take The Wheel: Woman In Jail After Reportedly Strangling Her Best Friend & Kidnapping Her Baby

BREAKING: Missing Austin mother Heidi Broussard has been found dead in Houston, and her infant baby Margot was found alive, according to reports. A car at home where they were found registered to one of Heidi's best friends. https://t.co/ImIzGKv3jY — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) December 20, 2019

Friend Of Missing Texas Mother Believed To Have Strangled Her & Kidnapped Her Baby

After a Texas mother and her infant daughter vanished, authorities believe they found the woman dead more than 100 miles away, and have charged a suspect.

According to NBC News, Heidi Broussard, 33, and her 1-month-old daughter were last seen Dec. 12 after Broussard dropped off her older child at an elementary school. After the story broke nationwide, authorities now say the search appears to have ended with the baby being found safe and alive but her mother dead at a house near Houston.

An autopsy found evidence that her death a homicide by strangulation.

“Although we are grateful that it appears as though we have safely recovered baby Margo, again we do believe Miss Broussard lost her life in this incident,” says Austin Police Chief Brian Manley.

Manley said the person arrested in connection with the case had been charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of tampering with a corpse.

Magen Fieramusca, 33, is reportedly in jail. She was taken into custody on charges of kidnapping and tampering with a corpse following the discovery of Broussard’s body in the trunk of a car outside a Houston-area residence.

Broussard and Fieramusca are described as having been longtime friends.