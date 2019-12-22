That’s MY Baby: DaBaby’s Nudes Allegedly Leak, ‘Suge’ Schlong Thirst Ensues

DaBaby’s Nudes Allegedly Leak

ANOTHER celebrity sex scandal is unfolding and breaking the Internet’s cervix. Just days after an alleged A$AP Rocky sex tape surfaced, a video hit the net ALLEGEDLY of “Suge” rapper DaBaby’s ENORMOUS anatomy.

We obviously can’t show it to you here, but what we can show you is the unmitigated thirst hitting the net over his Kirk c*ck.

Even celebs like Draya Michele want in on the action, “So ummmm to my good sis’s on here. Go ahead and send me them pics. You know what pics,” Draya posted and swiftly deleted.

Now draya wanna delete her tweet 😂😂😂 nah sis you said wtf you said! She clearly ain’t gotta man 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/C2Qki85eAd — the boyfriend 🇩🇴🏁 (@_InkMyThoughts) December 22, 2019

Other women (and men) are being much more forward when it comes to the Charlotte rapper’s alleged photo scandal.

Me on Da baby BM front porch pic.twitter.com/GljHoL8ZDY — Creative Hustlaa 💸 (@realjayelaine) December 22, 2019

LMAO!!!! There’s a very slim chance that the video is actually DaBaby—but the Internet doesn’t seem to mind.

