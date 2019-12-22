Saturday Night Live: Eddie Murphy’s Monologue Gets Interrupted By Dave Chappelle, Tracy Morgan & Chris Rock [Video]

Eddie Murphy Brings Out Some Legends During SNL Monologue

Eddie Murphy’s return to Saturday Night Live was 35 years in the making, and this weekend, the comedy legend finally returned to his post to host the show that he was such a big part of back in the 80’s.

While the whole show was seriously memorable, it all started with the monologue–which got the show off to an incredible start. During the opening number, Murphy’s monologue ended up being crashed by three fellow comedy legends: Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Tracy Morgan.

Check out the video down below to see Eddie’s first time back on that nostalgic stage in nearly 4 decades.

That’s not all, however, of course, Eddie ROCKED his sketches. His first sketch was “Mister Robinson’s Neighborhood” where he sang about being perplexed by gentrifiers taking over his block.

“I was gone for a bit, but now I’m all right. My neighbors were all black, but now they’re white. The check-cashing place turned into a bank; elevator works and the stairs stink. The white people came and changed everything, but I am still your neighbor,” he sang.

He also joked that black people “go back where they came from” after gentrification; ATLANTA.

