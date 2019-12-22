For Your Viewing Pleasure: Lizzo Performs “Good As Hell” And “Truth Hurts” Live On ‘SNL’ [Video]

Lizzo Performs “Truth Hurts” And “Good As Hell” On Saturday Night Live

This weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live was one for the books, with Eddie Murphy returning for the first time in 35 years and Lizzo taking the stage for the first time.

For her first performance of the night, the Detroit-born musician performed her smash hit “Truth Hurts” for the live audience. Toward the end of the show, Lizzo returned with another performance, this time giving the people a taste of her track, “Good As Hell.”

Peep the footage down below to see Lizzo kill the SNL stage: