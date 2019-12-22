Double Pierced Up Papi: Drake Reportedly Got His Ears Pierced Because Of THIS…

Drake Got His Ears Pierced In Atlanta This Weekend

Drake is always adding some new jewelry to his arsenal, and now, he can finally sport some real earrings along with the rest of his ice.

The rapper had fans going crazy on Saturday when he debuted his new look, stunting two absolutely massive diamond earrings in both ears. This post came right after another in the same outfit sans-earrings, making his transformation more than clear for everyone to see.

Getting your ears pierced is something most 12-year-old girls breeze through, but nonetheless, Drake was reportedly a little nervous to take the leap.

According to reports from TMZ, Otniel Pichardo, the owner of Atlanta Ink, says Drizzy’s team called up their shop on Friday night and requested they come to Drake’s hotel in Buckhead. This all happened out of the blue because, apparently, the rapper’s team did a quick search of the best piercers in the area, and Atlanta Ink came up on top.