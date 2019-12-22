Where is Faith Evans?????

Stevie J Says “No Woman Is Faithful”, Faith Evans Caught Cheating?

Stevie J recently told social media that he’s having some women problems and people are speculating that it’s tied to his wife. The “Good Guy” took to Twitter to rant about women cheating. According to Stevie, “No woman is faithful.”

We wonder what his wife Faith Evans thinks about that.

Found of that NO woman is faithful. Knew that & it’s a blessing to know. — Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) December 22, 2019

Stevie didn’t stop there, he also alleged that “he gave her (whoever that is) $5,000 a day” and said “trust no b***.”

12 days of Xmas I sent her 5k a day — Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) December 22, 2019

We hope everything’s okay with these two. The couple sparked breakup rumors in June after fans noticed that the couple unfollowed each other on social media.

Not only that, however, Stevie’s posted a series of cryptic tweets seemingly hinting at trouble in paradise.

“Ones insecurities can damage them,” and “cherish what you love just know nothing will last forever.,” wrote Steebie.

Ones insecurities can damage them — Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) June 24, 2019

Cherish what you love just know nothing will last forever. — Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) June 26, 2019

The Jordans have been married since 2018.

