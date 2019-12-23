Orlando Wept: Draya Michele Tried To See THAT (Not) DaBaby Video And All Holy Hell Broke Loose

Draya Michele Wants Da Baby’s Pics

Over the weekend a video that was allegedly DaBaby’s nudes hit the net, causing widespread hysteria and internet chaos. It also created a whole gang of thirst. However, as we know now (and suspected from jump), those pics aren’t even of Da Baby.

That didn’t stop Draya Michele from inquiring about the video and pics all over the internet. This created quite the hubbub over Orlando Scandrick’s possible reaction and if someone like Draya should be asking for the pics considering her relationship status.

OF COURSE she can still ask about some damn pics. Duh. That still didn’t stop the net from being petty, dramatic instigators like only they know how.

Orlando Scandrick was probably alerted about this tweet so fast. Lmaoooo Draya trying to get DaBaby exclusive just like us. 💀 pic.twitter.com/p66UKUQmge — 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) December 22, 2019

The result was the purest of comedy. Take a look…