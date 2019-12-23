Emergency Apathy: Callous 911 Operator Cleared Of Wrongdoing After Telling Drowning Woman “Shut Up” Before She Died

Arkansas 911 Operator Cleared Of Wrongdoing In Drowning Woman Incident

A Fort Smith, Arkansas 911 operator, Donna Reneau, sent social media into an uproar earlier this year when it was reported that she told a frantic woman to “shut up” as she was drowning and desperate for assistance.

according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette:

“You’re not going to die. I don’t know why you’re freaking out,” Reneau snapped at Stevens at one point, leading to hundreds of complaints about her disrespectful response…”

What a ‘yotch! Reneau was never charged with any crime and Friday, after an internal investigation, was cleared of any criminal negligence. The Fort Smith Police Department released the following statement backing up their buddy-in-blue…

“Despite the manner in which Reneau spoke to Stevens, I can find no indication of negligence in Reneau’s actions in dispatching first responders, nor in the actions of those who responded to the scene,” wrote Dean Pitts, the Police Department’s deputy director of administration, who led the internal review. “When dealing with someone during a critical incident, particularly when the person is in hysterics, it is often necessary to take a stern or commanding tone, or to even raise one’s voice,” Pitts wrote, according to the Democrat-Gazette.

Reneau was on her very last day of work when this call took place as she had already turned in her two-week notice.

