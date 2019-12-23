DropTheSongKehlani: Kehlani Links Up With Fellow Oakland Queen Keyshia Cole For “All Me” [Audio]

Kehlani Finally Drops “All Me” Featuring Keyshia Cole

After months of fans dancing their heart out to a snippet, Kehlani finally dropped her highly anticipated single “All Me” featuring Keyshia Cole

Ever since the Oakland native posted a video dancing to a portion of the unfinished song in October, fans have been demanding that she release the full version. After thousands of videos from supporters dancing to a song that wasn’t even a real song yet paired with “#dropthesongKehlani,” the songstress was forced into making “All Me” her new single…but not before she got Keyshia on the track. Throughout the whole process, Lani tweeted multiple times about how putting this song out first wasn’t in the plans–but now, Kehlani and All Me are trending worldwide and the full version of this song is being enjoyed by all.

A few hours before the audio dropped online, the song was previewed at a show hosted by Kehlani’s DJ in San Francisco, and fans couldn’t get enough of the track, already knowing all the words. “My dj noodz dropped All Me at her show and everyone knew the words!!!!!!” Kehlani said in her caption on Instagram. “Ain’t even dropped yet. ALL ME OUT TONIGHT AT 9 PM PST, KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY!”

Get in on all the fun and listen to Kehlani’s new track with Keyshia Cole, “All Me,” down below: