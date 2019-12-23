BlackGirlBeauty: Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, Moshoodat, And Gia Peppers Talk Hair Journeys, Love, And Discrimination [Video]

Miss USA Chelsie Kryst And Moshoodat Appear On VH1’s ‘Black Girl Beauty’

Black Girl Beauty is quickly becoming one of our favorite online series and today we get a look at a new episode with guests Miss USA Chelsie Kryst and costume designer Moshoodat pull up on host Gia Peppers to talk about their hair journeys, relationships, and racial discrimination.

The conversation is outstanding and we highly suggest you watch and listen to these ladies.

Told you it was worth it.