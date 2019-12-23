RHOA: Peep Cynthia’s Surprise Champagne-Popping Mike Hill Wedding Proposal (Kenya Almost Ruined!) [Video]

Mike Hill Proposes To Cynthia

By now, we know that Cynthia Bailey and her journalist boo Mike HIll are engaged to jump the broom, but the teary-eyed moment was captured for #RHOA cameras and aired for the first time last night. The night seemed to be going perfect until Kenya almost ruined it!

In the clip, Kandi sends Kenya a text before she entered Cynthia’s party, a grand reveal for a new wine shop, saying she thought Mike would propose. Kenya immediately mentions that she “thinks” Mike would pop the question when she sees Cynthia in the party and that sent Kandi into a FIT! Do YOU think she did that on purpose?

Nonetheless, the actual proposal went over smoothly. Hit play to see it.