Celebrate US: Best #BlackGirlMagic Moments Of The Decade

Best #BlackGirlMagic Moments Of The Decade #BlackGirlMagic ruled the 2010s and we’ve absolutely LOVED to see it! The decade kicked off with Katie Washington who became the first black valedictorian in Notre Dame’s 168-year history. The Black Girl Magic maker later went on to study at John Hopkins’s eight-year M.D./Ph.D program to become a medical scientist! She was awarded a full scholarship to John worth about $500,000, plus a stipend to help cover housing and living expenses. Near the end of the decade, we had HUGE moments in not only education but sports and entertainment. For example, Beyonce’s iconic Coachella headlining in 2018. Beyonce’s Beychella performance marked the first time the festival was headlined by a Black woman and it’s gone on to become one of the biggest moments in pop culture immortalized in Bey’s “Homecoming” documentary. Melanin magic indeed! See more of the top #BlackGirlMagicMoments of the decade on the flip.

Simone Biles Becomes Most Decorated Female Gymnast Ever Simone Biles is #BlackGirlMagic, #BlackGirlMagic is Simone Biles. In 2016 at the Rio Olympics Simone took home five medals, four of which were gold including her victory in the all-around competition. The women of @USAGym win their 5th consecutive world team title 🥇@Simone_Biles claims her 21st world medal and breaks the female record for most world gymnastics championships medals 🙌#Stuttgart2019 pic.twitter.com/JPMvtMTNtU — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) October 8, 2019 Simone is now the most decorated female gymnast EVER after taking home her 24th and 25th world medals, both gold. While competing for those medals she landed the triple-double during her floor routine and the double-double dismount on the balance beam. USA Gymnastics confirmed that the impressive feat ensures that the triple-double on the floor and the double-double on the beam will officially be named “The Biles” and the “Biles II” respectively. Congrats Simone!

Mikaila Ulmer’s Lemonade Gets Million Dollar Contract From Whole Foods ABC’s hit series Shank Tank has had a slew of entrepreneurs enter the competition seeking to raise funds for their businesses but Mikaila Ulmer’s lemonade went viral back in 2016. Via Vibe: When Mikaila Ulmer was 4-years-old she was stung by a honey bee twice in the same week. The Austin, Texas sixth grader soon began to fear bees, but later did research and learned they’re actually an asset. “I didn’t enjoy the bee stings at all. They scared me,” Mikaila, now 11 said. “But then something strange happened. I became fascinated with bees. I learned all about what they do for me and our ecosystem. So then I thought, what if I make something that helps honeybees and uses my Great Granny Helen’s recipe?” From there Mikaila began selling her BeeSweet Lemonade, which comes from her great grandmother’s flaxseed recipe and is sweetened with honey from local bees. According to reports Mikaila and her family started off small, brewing her lemonade for local events, then bottled and sold it at pizza shop and within a few years, BeeSweet Lemonade was off the ground. Mikaila and her father even appeared on ABC’s hit show Shark Tank and walked away with a $60,000 investment. After appearing on the show, Whole Foods soon learned of her efforts and the young entrepreneur and food retail giant struck up a deal which places her sweet drink on the shelves of 55 stores in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. Mikaila’s lemonade is now called “Me & The Bees” and she recently gave tips on successful business acumen. “My biggest lesson about money is simple and has not changed since I was four and a half. Give, save, spend — in that order,” said Mikaila.

Serena Williams Wins The Australian Open (WHILE PREGNANT) Back in 2017, Serena Williams took home her record-breaking 23rd grand slam title at the Australian Open without dropping a single set. It was later revealed that ‘Rena did so while EIGHT WEEKS pregnant with baby Alexis Olympia.

Channing Dungey Becomes The Head Of ABC Back in 2016, Channing Dungey was tapped to replace ABC Entertainment Chief Paul Lee making her the first African-American to head a broadcast network. A power player, Dungey helped bring ShondaLand hits “Scandal” and “How To Get Away With Murder” to light. Variety reports: Channing Dungey, executive VP of drama at ABC, has been named entertainment president of ABC, replacing Paul Lee, who was ousted in a power struggle with Ben Sherwood, president of Disney/ABC Television. She’s the first African-American person to head programming at a major broadcast network. Dungey will now report directly to Sherwood. “Channing is a gifted leader and a proven magnet for top creative talent, with an impressive record of developing compelling, breakthrough programming that resonates with viewers,” said Sherwood. “We thank Paul for his many accomplishments at ABC and his devotion to the ABC brand, and we wish him continued success in the future.” Dungey, who’s been with the network since 2009 (and its affiliated studio since 2004), is credited with developing many of the Alphabet’s successful dramas, including “Scandal,” “Quantico,” “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD,” “How to Get Away With Murder” and “American Crime.” Dungey said: “I’m thrilled and humbled that Ben has entrusted me with this tremendous opportunity. And I am truly grateful to Paul for being a valued mentor and friend. I’ve had the great honor of working alongside the talented team at ABC for many years and look forward to starting this exciting new chapter with them.” Amazing!

Hidden Figures Breaks The Box Office, NASA Renames Facility After Katherine Johnson 2016’s “Hidden Figures” proved to be a box office success, at one point defying the odds and beating out “Star Wars: Rogue One.” Later the film won “Best Cast” at the SAG Awards.

In 2019 there was even more good news for the film and the women who inspired it. NASA honored Katherine Johnson, the NASA mathematician who was played by Taraji P. Henson with the Katherine Johnson Independent Verification and Facility in Fairmont, West Virginia. NASA reports that the building will be used to contribute to “to the safety and success of NASA’s highest-profile missions by assuring the software on those missions performs correctly.” “With slide rules and pencils, Katherine, a legendary NASA mathematician – and the other human computers who worked at the agency – helped our nation’s space program get off the ground, but it was their confidence, bravery and commitment to excellence that broke down racial and social barriers that continue to inspire to this day,’” said NASA about Johnson. Johnson, 100, worked for NASA for 35 years and verified the numbers to calculate the orbit for John Glenn’s Friendship 7 mission.

Lori Lightfoot Elected Chicago Mayor History was recently made in Chicago. Lori Lightfoot, an openly gay black woman, became the city’s new mayor this year. Lightfoot defeated Toni Preckwinkle, another black woman, in a runoff.

NBC News reports that with over 91 percent of precincts in, Lightfoot led Preckwinkle 73.7 percent to 26.3 percent. “In this election Toni and I were competitors, but our differences are nothing compared to what we can achieve together,” Lightfoot said during a speech following her win. “Now that it’s over, I know we will work together for the city that we both love.” “Today, you did more than make history,” Lightfoot said. “You created a movement for change.” Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor, has not held office but promises to work hard for the people of Chicago. For the first time, voters in Chicago have elected an African-American woman to be the city’s next mayor. Lori Lightfoot claimed victory in a runoff election with 74% of the vote. She will also become the city’s first openly gay mayor. pic.twitter.com/7zUTxiAjj7 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 3, 2019

Much love for Jasmine Harrison. She got into 113 colleges and was awarded more than FOUR MILLION DOLLARS in scholarships. @wfmy #BlackGirlMagic https://t.co/FE3VBhyCMn pic.twitter.com/IDiNgmkhH4 — Taheshah Moise (@Taheshah) May 1, 2018 Jasmine Harrison Accepted To 113 Colleges, Earns $4.5 Million In Scholarships An inspiring story hit the net in 2018 about a brilliant teen getting flooded with scholarship money. Jasmine Harrison of Greensboro, North Carolina is made national headlines for being accepted to 113 colleges. Not only that, the high schooler who’s expected to graduate with a 4.0 earned $4.5 million in scholarship money. North Carolina’s WFMY reports that Harrison got full rides to three schools, all HBCUs: Ed Waters College in Jacksonville, FL, Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena, MS, and Bennett College in Greensboro, NC. She applied to those schools via the Common Black College Application for $135. She also took advantage of the College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC) College Application Week which allowed her to apply to a number of North Carolina schools for free and then used the Common Application apply to 20 more at once. Harrison told WFMY that she’s chosen to attend Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina. The all-female HBCU is commonly known as the sister school to Morehouse College. We are excited for Jasmine Harrison and all of our new Belles entering fall 2018 to join our #SISTERHOOD! Congratulations and see you soon! #BennettCollege #BennettBelles #BellesDoItWell https://t.co/AZSwUt9YGX — Bennett College (@BennettCollege) May 1, 2018 Congrats Jasmine!

Showing the nation and the world what we’re capable of. This isn’t just magic: their commitment and dedication exemplifies Black excellence.https://t.co/APwFR8pV6q — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 16, 2019 Miss Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh’s Miss World Win Means 5 Black Women Hold Major Pageant Titles The title circuit is currently flooded with melanin and #blackgirlmagic. After South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzwas was dubbed Miss Universe, there’s another black pageant Queen to celebrate. Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh recently won the Miss World crown, the 23-year-old’s win means that the titles of Miss World, Miss Universe, Miss America, Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA have all gone to Black women this year.

Singh, 23, is a native of St. Thomas, Jamaica, and is the fourth beauty queen from Jamaica to be crowned Miss World since Lisa Hanna in 1993. “To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world—please believe in yourself,” wrote Singh about her win. “Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE.” To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world – please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE. pic.twitter.com/hV8L6x6Mhi — Toni-Ann Singh (@toniannsingh) December 14, 2019 Singh is the pride of her family, her uncle Theodore Bailey told The Jamaica Star that they all saw her win coming. “As a toddler growing up, she would always tell us that she is going to be Miss World and Miss Jamaica. And fi si the manifestation come now, and that the world has to look up to mi niece, and even a community like Bath in St Thomas yah, mi feel real good man,” said Uncle Theodore. “Words can’t even express my feelings right now, trust me. We a come from far and Toni-Ann always tell wi she is going to be the Joseph of this family. So even now it come in like is a dream come true or something, but to how me feel … boy, we have to really look pon it and say is like it’s a fulfilment of prophecy,” he added. A win like this for five black women is especially historic considering that a few decades ago it wouldn’t be possible. In its first 30 years, black women weren’t even allowed to compete in the Miss America pageant. As for Singh, she’s planning to go to medical school to become a doctor in women’s health. Watch her historic crowning below.

She's the girl who designed her prom dress. Kyemah Mcentyre. pic.twitter.com/4ys5tKAZPt — FLEXIANA (@MsTosciMarie) June 13, 2016 Kyemah McEntyre’s Prom Dress Goes Viral Back in 2015 a New Jersey teen made headlines for designing an afro-centric prom dress that people just couldn’t stop raving about. 18-year-old Kyemah McEntyre “broke the internet” when pictures of her stunning gown and head full of natural hair went viral. Moreover, people were impressed by the teen’s captions which included one about being bullied and being labeled “ugly” or ‘angry” and another where she spoke out against European beauty standards. Later after attending the dance, she was dubbed Prom Queen and posed proudly with her sash. Worn #onthisday in 2015 by Kyemah McEntyre, a senior at the Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts in East Orange, NJ, to her prom. She designed the dress, inspired by a traditional West African dashiki. It went viral, and Kyemah was crowned prom queen. #OTD pic.twitter.com/1wAFZmf0nn — Worn On This Day (@WornOnThisDay) June 4, 2019 Later in 2015, she designed Naturi Naughton’s dress at the 2015 BET Awards.