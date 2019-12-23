F**k 12: Vacationing NYPD Cop Breaks Into Black Nashville Family’s Home, Threatens To Kill, Calls Them N-Words

NYPD Cop Breaks Into Black Nashville Family Home Using N-Word And Threatening Death

The police should never fix their faces to complain about the lack of respect that many, many, MANY Black folks have for them.

According to The Tennessean, 26-year-old Michael J. Reynolds, a vacationing NYPD cop, broke into the home of a Black family who lives next to the Airbnb he rented, threatened to murder them, and called them “ni**ers”. He was subsequently charged with assault and aggravated burglary.

Conese Halliburton, who said she was home with her four sons — two who were 8 and 11 at the time — recalled Reynolds kicking in the front door of her 12 South-area home and charging in in the middle of the night. Video surveillance taken from a neighbor’s RING camera showed Reynolds screaming and threatening the family and using racial slurs.

The whole incident was recorded, peep the video below.

For these egregious violations, Michael J. Reynolds was sentenced to…wait for it…only 2 weeks in jail and 3 years probation. He was also reportedly suspended for 30 days by the NYPD but is still employed by the city of New York.

“I’m glad he didn’t get the favoritism he thought he was going to get,” Halliburton said as she stood next to her brother. “He didn’t even seem remorseful. Maybe he’ll have time to think about it in jail, but I doubt it.”

We doubt it too, Conese. SMFH.

How the hell is this not considered a hate crime?! This pig threatened death against a Black woman and her children while calling them n-words!