Sloppy Seconds Or Nah? Mario Has Something To Tell Tondy At The “Ready To Love” Reunion! [VIDEO]

Mario Moves On With Reeva After Things Didn’t Work With Tondy

Did you watch the “Ready To Love” Season 2 reunion this weekend? It was definitely a doozy. If you’ve been watching this season, Tondy and Reeva have been having issues for awhile but they came to a head at the Season 2 reunion. Just watch below:

WOW. Did y’all hear when Tondy asked Reeva “How my cat taste?” Are things really THAT bad in Atlanta that women are getting up in arms over MARIO? just saying. How would you have received the news if you were Tondy?