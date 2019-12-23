Oh Na Na Na! Here’s What Happened When RihRih Revealed She’s Refusing To Drop ‘R9’
Rihanna’s Fans Believe Her ‘R9’ Album May Drop Before The End Of The Year
Fans have been waiting for Rihanna to drop her next project ‘R9’ for most of the year, after the singer previously said she’d deliver it in 2019. Over the weekend she trolled the whole world with this meme, which she captioned:
update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it
The clip showed an adorable white fluffy pup rocking out to the House of Pain hit “Jump Around.”
While many folks felt the Bajan singer was cruelly taunting them by “refusing” to drop her new music, others took solace in the idea that the project might be done. And the release date rumors began to roll in…
Do y’all think Rihanna might drop ‘R9’ this Friday or on New Years Eve? Are you anxiously awaiting ‘R9’? Who is an artist who you always look forward to releasing new music?
