Tina Knowles-Lawson And Richard Lawson Host Advance Screening Of ‘Just Mercy’ At Their WACO Theater Center

Tina Knowles-Lawson And Richard Lawson Host Special ‘Just Mercy’ Screening

On Sunday, December 22nd,Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson hosted a special screening of JUST MERCY at their North Hollywood Waco Theater Center. The couple was joined by Lawson’s daughter Bianca Lawson of OWN’s Queen Sugar.

Following the screening Black Lives Matter Founder, Patrisse Cullors and award-winning journalist, Jarrett Hill participated in a Q & A.

JUST MERCY stars Jamie Foxx,Michel B. Jordan, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Rob Morgan.

“Just Mercy” follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Larson). One of his first, and most incendiary, cases is that of Walter McMillian (Foxx), who, in 1987, was sentenced to die for the notorious murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence and the fact that the only testimony against him came from a criminal with a motive to lie. In the years that follow, Bryan becomes embroiled in a labyrinth of legal and political maneuverings and overt and unabashed racism as he fights for Walter, and others like him, with the odds—and the system—stacked against them.

Limited release in theaters on December 25th Wide release on January 10, 2020

