Gone, But Not Forgotten: The Biggest Celebrity Breakups Of 2019

The Biggest Breakups In 2019

2019 has been filled with some serious drama, a lot of which surrounds the breakups and make-ups of our favorite celebrity couples.

This year, we’ve witnessed decade-long love stories crumble along with some newer romances getting flushed down the toilet–we’ve even seen some breakups this year that have already resulted in a rekindling. Whether your favorite couple called it quits or you’re just here for the dramatics of it all, 2019 has had no shortage of storylines.

Let’s take a walk down memory lane as we check out the biggest, messiest, and most surprising celebrity breakups from this year:

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

Even though Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up in February, the story behind their split has been talked about all year long.

The top of the year brought one of the biggest scandals of 2019: Tristan Thompson hooking up with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods. Though him cheating (again) was a surprise to absolutely nobody, this story resulted in the end of relationships, friendships, and a never-ending news cycle of he-said, she-said.

To this day, 10 months later, the storyline on Keeping Up With The Kardashians suggests that Tristan is still trying to win Khloe back, but beside some rumors of reconciliation, it seems like things are over for good.

Wendy Williams & Kevin Hunter

Rumors that Kevin Hunter was cheating on Wendy Williams have been a thing for pretty much the entire decade, and in 2019, s**t finally hit the fan!

After getting married in 1997, Kevin first cheated 3 years later in 2000, following the birth of their son, which Wendy revealed in her 2003 memoir, Wendy’s Got The Heat. Though she credited that incident to making their marriage stronger, it seems like Hunter never quite stopped cheating and was reportedly living a double life with his mistress, Sharina Hudson. Wendy put up with the decade of cheating, but once news broke that Hudson was pregnant, Williams bit the bullet and finally filed for divorce.

Now, Kevin’s been booted from his role as executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show and Wendy’s been having herself a hot girl summer.

Kenya Moore & Marc Daly

After two years of marriage, Kenya Moore and Marc Daly announced their split in September of 2019.

Denying any rumors of infidelity, Kenya explained that splitting their lives between her home in Atlanta and his in New York City was really taking a toll on their relationship–which only became more difficult to deal with once they welcomed their baby in November of 2018.

Even though neither party had filed for divorce when they announced their separation, things still seem to be headed that way. It was just revealed on a December 22nd episode of Real Housewives Of Atlanta that the couple didn’t have a pre-nup because Marc refused to sign one.

This seems like some messiness that will continue into 2020…