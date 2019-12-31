1 of 14 ❯ ❮

of 14

The Most Surprising Celebrity Breakups Of The Decade For the final day of the decade, it’s important we spend time on what really matters: celebrity breakups. A lot has happened over the past 10 years. It seems like just yesterday Kim K was on Keeping Up With The Kardashians talking about her boyfriend Reggie Bush and Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey were making headlines for their secretive wedding–but a lot of our favorite celebrity couples met their demise during the last decade. As 2019 comes to a close and we get ready to bring in the next 10 years, let’s take a look at the most surprising celebrity breakups of the decade: Kim Kardashian & Reggie Bush (2010) Thankfully, just like “The Bush and The Tush,” celebrity couple names in general seem to be a thing of the past. The reality star and her baller boyfriend dated for 3 years and briefly split in 2009 before reuniting, but ended up breaking up for good in 2010. According to reports, Reggie was unable to deal with Kim’s rising level of fame–and the fact that their relationship was plastered all over the internet thanks to storylines on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the end, Kim ended up with her match made in heaven and probably the only person in the world just as use to fame as her: Kanye West. As for Reggie, he seems to have found happiness too…with a woman a lot of people think look just like Kim K. Hey, there’s nothing wrong with having a type…right?

Kanye West & Amber Rose (2010) Well, would you look at fate! Kanye and Kim both newly single in 2010 (well, beside that whole Kris Humphries thing. Anyway…) Amber Rose and Kanye West were the “it” couple for two years before calling things off at the beginning of the decade. At the time, there were reports that Kanye was so engrossed in recording My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy that he didn’t have time to focus on anything else–especially a relationship. But later, in 2012, Amber called Kim Kardashian a homewrecker, saying she was the reason for their breakup. She claims Kim was cheating on Reggie Bush with Kanye during their relationship, saying that Kim had been texting Kanye and sending him proactive photos. A whole lot has happened in the nearly 10 years since, but Amber was just on Instagram listening to some Kanye with her current boo and baby daddy A.E., so there doesn’t seem to be any hard feelings…at least anymore.

Heidi Klum & Seal (2012) 2012 started with the split of one couple that seemed to be living in a fairytale, Seal and Keidi Klum. After almost a decade of extravagant parties and vow renewals every single year, the couple shocked fans by announcing their divorce. At the time of their split, TMZ reported some pretty unfavorable things about Seal, making it seem like his ways were a big reason for their demise. According to the tabloid, “Seal’s inability to control his anger has become too much for Heidi to take, in no small part because it’s affecting their children.” They also wrote that there was no infidelity from either side, but she reportedly grew tired of his “hard partying ways.” Seven years after the split, things seem to be all good between these two–in 2017, Seal even appeared on an episode of America’s Got Talent alongside Klum, who was a judge on the series at the time.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson & Evelyn Lozada (2012) Two months was all it took for Evelyn Lozada and Chad Ochocinco’s holy matrimony to go seriously downhill. After a July wedding and 41 days of marriage, the NFL player and the reality star’s divorce was finalized in September. Johnson was arrested August 11 on a domestic violence charge, after he allegedly head-butt his wife during a heated argument. The situation reportedly escalated after Lozada confronted him about a condom receipt she found in his car. Evelyn filed for divorce three days later and Johnson pled was sentenced to 12 months probation. Since then, Lozada has said publicly that she forgives her ex-husband and Johnson has apologized.

Kris Jenner & Caitlyn Jenner (2014) After a whopping 22 years of marriage, Kris and Caitlyn announced their separation in October of 2013. “We are living separately and we are much happier this way, but we will always have much love and respect for each other,” they said in a joint statement to E! News. “Even though we are separated, we will always remain best friends and, as always, our family will remain our number one priority.” In April of 2015, after years of rumors surrounding the subject, Caitlyn came out as transgender in a 20/20 special with Diane Sawyer, revealing that she had been taking hormones since before ever dating Kris. In the years since, there has been a lot of back-and-forth from both sides on the status of their relationship–but lately, it’s not looking too cordial between the two.

Wiz Khalifa & Amber Rose (2014) Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa started dating in 2011, gave birth to their adorable son Sebastian in February of 2013, and got married a few months later. After a little over a year of holy matrimony, the couple announced their split in September of 2014. The announcement of their break-up brought on rumors of infidelity from both sides with Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg claiming that Amber walked in on Wiz cheating with a pair of twin sisters, though Khalifa claimed he has already told his wife things were over weeks prior. A few years later, Amber admitted in interviews that if the two hadn’t rushed into marriage, they would probably still be together today.

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon (2014) After rumors that the couple’s marriage was on the rocks, Nick Cannon’s sources finally announced his split from Mariah Carey at the tail end of 2014, revealing that they were already living apart and that things between them had been bad for a while. The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2008 only a few weeks after they began dating, and a couple years later, they had two children together: twins Moroccan and Monroe. Their divorce didn’t get finalized until 2016, when Mariah was preparing to wed her now-ex-fiance James Packer–but fast forward to 2019, and Nick is claiming he’d be up for getting back together with the pop icon. On an episode of T.I.’s podcast, Cannon revealed that monogamy and marriage simply aren’t for him–but if he was to ever get married again, it would only be to Mariah.

Continue Slideshow