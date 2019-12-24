UH OH: Feds Search Lil Waynes Jet After Receiving Tip And Reportedly Find Firearms Plus Drugs

Feds Search Lil Waynes Jet After Receiving Tip And Reportedly Find Firearms Plus Drugs

It seems someone is out here snitching to the federales and letting them know which rappers are traveling with weed and drugs. After the passing of Juice World that involved his plane being searched due to a “tip” here we are again with another rapper being stopped and searched as they land. What’s even more interesting this time is the story broke before the artist even landed. The Miami Herald broke the news earlier that the authorities were stopping Lil Wayne once he arrived to Miami to search his plane. In a weird turn of events, everyone involved had to wait for a judge to sign off on a search warrant for the process to begin.

Miami-Dade Police had received a tip about weapons and marijuana possibly being transported on Wayne’s plane, and then alerted federal authorities so they could obtain a search warrant to inspect the aircraft at Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport, the sources said. During the search, investigators found cocaine and a gun, they said.

All this for a little blow and a gun that probably has a permit. It’s very unlikely any federal attorney will look to press charges since they didn’t find a substantial amount of anything on the aircraft. Lil Wayne didn’t seem too fazed as he took to Twitter to let everyone know he was good and left the scene even after their findings onboard.

All goody! I think they thought I was talking abt a different “Pack” in my last tweet. But anyway GO PACK GO!!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) December 24, 2019

Wayne is probably home with his rumored Fiance & Thick Boo Latecia Thomas and not thinking twice about the incident earlier as his lawyers are handling the rest for now. This isn’t Wayne’s first run-in with authorities in Miami, Wayne has refused to perform at Miami’s annual Rolling Loud festival as he says every time he’s heading to the stage or onsight they want to search him and he declines and takes himself home. Wayne is a vet and wasn’t born yesterday and knows the set up when he sees it, without a doubt.