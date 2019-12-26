Hate Crime Much? Racist Soup Cookie SUV Driver Admits Running Over Teen Girl Because She Was Mexican, Then Runs Over 12-Year-Old Boy

Iowa Woman Admits To Running Over Girl Because She’s Mexican

Some heffa in Des Moines, Iowa named Nicole Franklin ain’t s#!t and needs to be locked away for a very long time.

According to WKRN, Nicole, who also goes by the name “Nicole Poole” like some cheap porn star, was charged with the attempted murder of a 14-year-old girl who she ran over with her SUV admittedly because she believed the child to be Mexican. Natalia Miranda was hospitalized for two days while recovering from deep bruising and a concussion.

One hour after attempting to kill Natalia, Nicole ran over another boy, a 12-year-old, at a nearby apartment complex. During a police interview, Nicole used several slurs about Hispanics and readily admitted she hit Natalia on purpose. This incident took place after Nicole stirred up trouble at a convenience store where she also used racist epithets toward the clerk and customers.

Sunday, Des Moines police charged bum a$$ Nicole with assault in violation of individual rights and with operating under the influence after she drove her truck onto the sidewalk and smashing into the boy.

The national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, Domingo Garcia, wants hate crime charges against “Poole” but Polk County Attorney John Sarcone isn’t hearing it.

“It may sound nice, but it doesn’t help anything,” Sarcone said. “When it’s appropriate to enhance, we’ll do it.”

F**k this lady and f**k John Sarcone. SMFH.