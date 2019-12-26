Ain’t Over: NeNe Says She ‘Extended An Olive Branch’ Over ‘Buffalo Birthing’ Shade–Says THIS About Marc Daly
During the last episode of #RHOA NeNe Leakes was a hot topic of discussion during an (incredibly awkward) triple date with cast members. As previously reported Kenya Moore and her (now estranged husband) Marc went on a triple date with Kandi, Todd, Cynthia, and Mike, and Marc told a pretty unromantic story about proposing to Kenya.
“So I ran inside and grabbed the ring and ran back outside… I said, ‘Look who’s official now,” said Marc.
Not only that, Marc seemingly defended Kenya’s enemy NeNe. According to Marc, NeNe’s been “so respectful” to him and pointed out that she immediately introduced him to her hubby Gregg. Kenya pointed out however that she disrespected their unborn child by saying that Kenya “looked like she was going to give birth to a buffalo”—-but Marc shook it off. NO BIG DEAL.
Marc: “I care about my family. People say NeNe- blah blah blah. NeNe was nice to me the first time I met all of you.”
Kenya: “I have to remind Marc. When you found out that NeNe said, ‘What am I carrying? A buffalo or something’- you got very offended by that.”
Marc: “It was an inappropriate comment, but didn’t she reach out to you after and try to apologize?”
Kenya: “No, she actually didn’t.”
Marc: “I don’t have a problem with the woman. The woman was very nice to me.”
Way to have your wife’s back, Marc!
After the episode, NeNe decided to set the record straight with a video clarifying her “friendship” with Marc. She also admitted that she did NOT apologize to Kenya.
“Did I use the words I apologize? I did not and I will not, I don’t see the purpose,” said NeNe.
BLOOOOOOOP!
In NeNe’s most recent Vlog she recapped the latest episode of #RHOA. In it, she denied that she’s friends with Marc Daly and told fans she thinks Marc “doesn’t like Kenya, PERIOD.”
“I don’t know their relationship, I don’t care about their relationship, I hate to see families break up,” said NeNe. “I do not know Marc, I’ve never known Marc, I’ve met him a couple times, I’ve been nothing but kind to him. From what I’ve seen he doesn’t like her, period. They have a beautiful daughter and that’s it. I do not know him, I’ve never been to his restaurant, I do not know where he lives—I’ve never seen him anywhere in public without Kenya ever. All I know is when I see him and her, I’ve spoken to both of them.”
She also clarified that she didn’t apologize to Kenya for the “buffalo birthing” comment but added that she “extended an olive branch” to her and offered to send baby Brooklyn a gift.
“I did reach out to her, I have the text messages. In the text message, I said I want to extend an olive branch to her and said life was too short. Did I use the words I apologize? I did not, I will not, I don’t see the purpose, she’s said just as many nasty things to me as I’ve said to her.”
Oh, NeNe.
Do YOU think she owes Kenya a real apology??? See her video and her Kenya texts below.
Speaking of olive branches, Kenya recently revealed that her estranged mother extended an olive branch and sent baby Brooklyn a late birthday present.
“My prayer has always been to have a family,” wrote Kenya on Instagram.” We had a late celebration for @thebrooklyndaly for her birthday and got a surprise of a lifetime. My mother sent her a gift for her.
I had stopped praying about our relationship but God sent a message through my child. This is life. And despite challenges God is always on time.”
Now THAT’s amazing.
My prayer has always been to have a family. We had a late celebration for @thebrooklyndaly for her birthday and got a surprise of a lifetime. My mother sent her a gift for her. I had stopped praying about our relationship but God sent a message through my child. This is life. And despite challenges God is always on time. Happy Holidays 💗❤️ #love #family #Forgiveness #miraclebaby #healing
Happy birthday to Kenya’s baby girl!
