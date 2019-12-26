Swag Bag: What Do You Think North West Is Toting In Her $10,000 Baby Birkin?

This $10,000 Purse Proves North West Has Expensive Taste

North West has been making headlines this week for her fashion, after wearing a white Birkin to watch her Dad Kanye West perform his ‘Outside Licensee’ opera in New York City on Sunday. She also wore a kid’s version of her mom’s Skim’s cozy collection leisurewear which is worth around $268. Pretty pricy, but significantly lest costly than her accessory.

She also wore the bag while holiday shopping with Mom Kim Kardashian West and brother Saint over the weekend. Birkins can range in price from $5,000 to $500,000 but Nori’s bag is estimated to be worth around $10,000. What does a six-year-old put in a purse anyway? Also, do you think Kim and Kanye gifted North with this bag or is she just borrowing it from her Mom? This wouldn’t be the first time that North put together a high priced look while traveling with her parents. She was also seen rocking Kim’s $35,000 Dior bag during a family trip to Japan earlier this year.

The Wests look like they had a ball on the East Coast. We have an inkling on how you’d answer BUT — would you ever trust your kid with an expensive accessory like this one? What is the most expensive purchase you’ve previously made for your precious little ones? We recommend life insurance — if you don’t already have it. Not quite as cute as Chanel, Dior or Birkin but definitely more practical.

Check out more shots of North rockin her Birkin below: