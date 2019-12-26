Gone Too Soon: ESPN College Football Reporter Passes Away On 34th Birthday Following Bout With Pneumonia
ESPN Reporter Edward Aschoff Passes Away On Christmas Eve
This is so sad. ESPN tweeted on Christmas Eve that they lost one of their own, college football reporter, Edward Aschoff, earlier in the day on his 34th birthday. Aschoff covered the sport on ESPN.com, SportsCenter, SEC Network and ESPN Radio.
“We are very sorry to have to share the devastating news of the tragic passing of friend and ESPN colleague Edward Aschoff,” the statement read. “He died earlier today, his 34th birthday. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his fiancée Katy.”
According to ESPN, Aschoff was set to marry Katy Berteau, in April following a proposal from her last December.
ESPN senior vice president Rob King paid tribute to Aschoff on Twitter Tuesday:
Our friend Ed Aschoff, lovingly remembered by so many on this heartbreaking day, was a ray of light. He smiled with his entire being, loved his fiancée and family, and brought joy to the job. I hope you knew him, too.
According to People reports, Aschoff grew up in Oxford, Mississippi. His father was an Ole Miss professor and his mother was a special education teacher at the local school district. Aschoff attended the University of Florida.
While Aschoff’s cause of death wasn’t originally reported, he revealed in his last Instagram post, dated December 4th that he had pneumonia. That message was dedicated to his fianceé, who was caring for him during his illness.
Having pneumonia is pretty terrible. Like the absolute worst. But it helps having this sweet angel taking care of you even when she’s risking getting this soul-crushing illness herself. All the soup, tea and delicious meals have kept me from crawling into a corner and crying the days away. Love you, babe. Thanks for putting up with my 5 am coughing fits @katybert #wcw
So sad. Please encourage your loved ones to seek medical attention if they’re feeling ill, pneumonia is no joke.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Aschoff family.
