Congratulations! YouTube Beauty Baddie MakeupShayla Gets Engaged

MakeupShayla Gets Engaged

An uber-popular beauty blogger/Youtuber/contour connoisseur will soon be a Mrs.

MakeupShayla posted on Instagram Wednesday that her longtime love Les a.ka. @Lesquik popped the question.

Shayla’s 2.5 million followers couldn’t be happier for her after hearing about their love story after they went public in 2017.

Shayla and Les initially connected while she was working fulltime as a makeup artist and was a burgeoning influencer. The couple met “in passing” outside of L.A.’s Staples Center after Les, a native North Carolinian who has an industrial engineering background, followed her down an escalator to get her number.

In September Shayla made a video alongside her love addressing relationship misconceptions. She assured fans that they’re still going strong and said a ring was forthcoming while encouraging fans to stop rushing them.

“It’s only been three years, well three years in February,” said Shayla who previously purchased a home with her hubby-to-be. “It feels like a lifetime in a good way. Instead of people being like ‘Oh I hope you’re taking the right steps, it’s like GET MARRIED, NOW!’ “That’s just not realistic. Les and I are on the same page, we talk all the time about marriage, kids, our future and where we wanna be in life. We’re gonna get there but it has to be on our time.” “Marriage is sacred,” added Les.

These two are too cute. Congrats to Shayla and Les!