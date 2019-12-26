So Sad: Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Accuser Commits Suicide On Christmas

Ari Behn Took His Own Life On Christmas Day

A man who accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him committed suicide on Christmas day.

Ari Behn– who was married to Princess Martha Louise of Norway for 14 years–took his life on Christmas Day.

The couple got divorced in 2016 and Behn had been battling alcoholism for a long time. According to TMZ , back in 2009, he admitted that he feared he wouldn’t be able to see his 3 kids grow up because of his struggles with alcohol.

“We are grateful that we got to know him. We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their beloved father — and have deep compassion for his parents, siblings, who have now lost their beloved son and brother.” Behn’s manager said the following following his unfortunate passing:

The author accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a 2007 concert celebrating the Nobel Peace Prize. When speaking about the incident, Behn said, “We had a great talk, he sat right beside me. After 5 minutes, he said, ‘Hey, let’s go out and have a cigarette.’ Then he put his hand under the table and grabs me by the balls.”