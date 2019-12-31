This Weighted Sleep Mask Can Help You Sleep Like A Baby

The weighted blanket is probably the best thing since 500 thread count sheets. What used to be a sleeping aid for people on the autism spectrum has since gone mainstream and brings comfort to anyone feeling restless or stressed. And now, there is a sleep mask equivalent in the form of the Nodpod.

Dubbed as the “weighted blanket for your eyes,” the Nodpod works exactly as it sounds. It utilizes deep touch pressure to distribute the pressure-perfect amount of weight on your eye area, facilitating a deeper, more restful shuteye. It comes with an elongated strap and velcro-free design for enhanced comfort, and has microbeads that contour to your face to block out any distracting light. Whether you’re a back or side sleeper, the Nodpod can help you sleep like a baby.

