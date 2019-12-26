Super Strong Swirl: Lindsey Vonn Proposes To Fiancé P.K. Subban On Christmas

Lindsey Vonn Proposes To Fiancé P.K. Subban On Christmas

Lindsey Vonn made things all the way official with her fiancé this week during the Christmas holiday. The Olympic gold medalist revealed on Instagram that she popped the question to her hockey star sweetie P.K. Subban on X-mas.

Mind you, she and P.K. are already engaged, he popped the question back in August.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!!” she captioned the post. “On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me… and he said yes ☺️.” “We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe ❤️🐻”

Well isn’t that sweet?

Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes ☺️! Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings! #MerryChristmas #equality pic.twitter.com/hhdm85RoWi — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) December 25, 2019

The Internet (of course) has TONS of thoughts on a woman proposing to a man.

Lindsey Vonn proposed to her man. Gentlemen, it’s our time pic.twitter.com/J0yYzhMe9g — WilHova (@DeadPresident96) December 26, 2019

No offense to Lindsey Vonn but women should NOT be proposing to men. It's not about equality, it's about the tradition of a man honoring the values of a woman. — Rafael StillDriven (@StillDriven) December 26, 2019

The couple told VOGUE in August that they weren’t rushing to make wedding plans—but now when they’re at the altar they’ll both be wearing rings.

“I just want to enjoy the moment and the engagement. We’re not in a big hurry to get married. It kind of depends on his playing schedule, and when we have time to sit down and go through it. I don’t want to stress him out because he has a big season coming.”

