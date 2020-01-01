Start the New Year off with This Refurbished MacBook Pro That’s Almost 50% off the Original Price

Does your list of new year’s resolutions include cutting down on electronic waste and saving money? We have a suggestion on how to kill two birds with one stone: buying refurbished products. If you think about it, you’re buying something good as new without springing for what it normally costs. Right now, the Bossip Shop has a deal on a refurbished Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ so you can enter the new decade with fresh gear.

This model boasts a third-generation 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 processor and memory speed boost, empowering you to multitask and blaze through your to-do list. Its Intel HD 4000 graphics processor makes gaming and streaming more enjoyable, while the 1280×800 LED display lets you view content in stunning detail. It has a colossal 16GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage, enough to house all your essential files and then some. And with 802.11abg connectivity, expect fuss-free access to the fastest WiFi networks.

Enter 20SAVE20 at checkout to score this refurbished unit for only $559.99. Not only will you get the MacBook Pro, but you’ll also snag a free hard case and a cleaning spray.

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ 1TB – Silver (Certified Refurbished) + Hard Case & Cleaning Spray – $699.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.