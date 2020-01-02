This Portable Heater Is A Life Saver In The Thick Of Winter

In the thick of the winter, many of us resort to all kinds of tactics to defeat the wrath of Jack Frost. But warm beverages and layers of clothing only do so much, and the only thing that can really save us is a full-blown fireplace or central heating. Then again, we’re sure not everyone welcomes that hefty electricity bill.

Here’s the perfect hack: a portable heater like the Insta Heater 600 W. This lifesaver utilizes powerful thermal flow technology to circulate heat around the room efficiently, making you feel all warm and toasty in a jiffy. It’s enclosed in a stay-cool plastic casing and equipped with auto shut-off to double down on safety, and it doesn’t come with pesky wires. All you have to do is plug it into a three-prong outlet and start enjoying the warmth it brings.

Normally retailing for $36.99, you can bring home the Insta Heater 600 W now for only $24.99.

Insta Heater 600W Plug-In Wall Heater – $24.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

