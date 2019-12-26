FDT: Musty MAGAs Maddened After Canadian Broadcasting Corporation Cuts Donald Trump Out Of ‘Home Alone 2’

Donald Trump Edited Out Of Home Alone 2 To MAGA Dismay

Let it be known that our neighbors to the north don’t f**k with 53% of white women’s President Donald J. Trump.

CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) removed Trump’s brief appearance in Home Alone 2 during their airing of the popular Christmas flick. According to conservative Twitter-fingerer Benny Johnson, Trump had just referenced his cameo to some U.S. troops via teleconference on Christmas Eve.

Trump never misses an opportunity to be a self-aggrandizing a-hole. For those of you who have inexplicably never seen Home Alone 2, peep the scene in question below.

Donald’s little boy has rushed to his Twitter and Instagram machines to deride CBC for being mean to his dear old dad.

CBC claims that Trump’s glaring omission was not a result of politics, but rather, profit. The company released a statement in hopes of doing some rumor control.

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time,” Thompson said. “The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president.”

We’re not sure we believe them, but it’s fine. As long as liddo Don and his band of miscreant MAGAs are annoyed.