SMH: Dame Dash Is Reportedly Being Accused Of Sexual Assault In New $50 Million Lawsuit

Dame Dash Reportedly Sued For $50 Million By Alleged Sexual Assault Victim

Things aren’t looking so good for Dame Dash going into the new year.

According to reports from The Blast, a photographer by the name of Monique Bunn has filed a $50 million lawsuit against Dame Dash along with his fiancée, Raquel Horn, plus two of his companies, Damon Dash Studios and Poppington LLC.

Based on the details depicted within the suit, these two had a working relationship before Dash contracted Bunn to shoot material for both of his aforementioned companies in April. She flew to Los Angeles to meet with Dash and Horn, where she immediately started shooting for them. Following the work day, Dame allegedly told her that she could stay at his residence and sleep in his daughter’s room. Bunn claims Dash sexually assaulted her while she was asleep.

“While Bunn was at the Dash residence on April 18, 2019, in the late evening, Dash sexually assaulted Bunn,” the lawsuit reads. “While Bunn was sleeping, Dash approached Bunn and placed his hand on Bunn’s breasts and placed hands/fingers on Bunn’s buttocks. Dash did not have the permission or consent to touch Bunn’s sexual organs. Dash was wearing a robe and had no underwear on. Dash had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all day.”

The alleged groping is what woke Bunn out of her sleep, as she recalls being “angry and frustrated by Dash’s offensive and unwanted touching.” She stayed at the residence after the incident, but claims that she did not sleep for the rest of the night. She also claims in the suit that the music mogul attempted to silence her by saying he had a deal with WE tv to shoot a docuseries about her, which was false.

The photographer goes on to say that Dash and his fiancée are refusing to return her personal equipment and hard drives, which she claims contain over 20 years of “hip-hop culture photography.”

“The Defendants have stolen photographs of Mary J. Blige, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Mase, Quincy Jones, Teddy Riley, Lil Kim, The Fugees, Missy Elliot, Xscape, Lenny Kravitz, Lyor Cohen, Russell Simmons, Lauren Hill, KRS One, Outkast, LL Cool J, Q-Tip, The Beatles and President George Bush (during his military career) and many others.”

In the lawsuit, Monique Bunn is seeking $50 million in damages along with the return of her photography equipment and other property.