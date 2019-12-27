Congratulations: Rapper Rich The Kid And His Bangin’ Baby Man Tori Brixx Get Engaged

Rich The Kid Asks Tori Brixx To Marry Him

It’s clear to everyone that Insta-model Tori Brixx forgave her baby daddy after he cursed her out recently because now she’s his fiancee! Rich the Kidd and Tori are now officially engaged, congrats!

Rich the Kidd shared the special proposal to his boo in an IG video clip. In the caption, he excitedly wrote:

“You deserve the world & that’s what I’m going to give you!!! I love you more than life itself!! Who coming to our wedding ???”

How sweet!

Rich and Tori welcomed a baby boy earlier this year and have been dating since early 2018.

Congratulations to them on their engagement!