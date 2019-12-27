Messy Splits: Lil Mo Alleges Karl Dargan Face-Spitting Attack Triggered Divorce

Lil Mo Recalls Nasty Fight That Was The Last Straw In Marriage

Earlier this year, we reported that Lil Mo is a single woman after trying really hard to make her marriage with boxer Karl Dargan work. Many wondered what the final straw was after seeing the couple air out their relationship issues on reality TV. Now, Mo is finally revealing it.

In an exclusive interview with QuickSilva, Mo recounts the last fight that triggered her split and she alleges Dargan spat on her.

“When he spit on me…and my kids were there the day we got back from ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’ What I did was – ’cause I still have the audio – I just remember running out the house that night. It was like two o’clock…when we flew back we were gonna have [a] family day. All the kids- we were gonna go to the mall and stuff like that. And I was just like, ‘Hey, you were supposed to be here…you’re drunk, you’re high. Something isn’t right.’ So he just starts yelling at me, and I’m like, ‘Bro, my kids are here- this and that.’”

