DestinyHarrison Update: Gervonta Davis To Pay For Funeral Of Slain Salon Owner

#DestinyHarrison: Young entrepreneur gunned down in her own hair salon https://t.co/XVJIUaDO40 pic.twitter.com/qWa9pq8Fwt — Black Girl Tragic (@BlkGirlTragic) December 24, 2019

Gervonta Davis To Pay For Funeral Of Slain Salon Owner Destiny Harrison

A famed Baltimore native is extending a helping hand to a mourning family in his city. Boxer Gervonta Davis will cover the funeral expenses for Destiny Harrison, the 21-year-old Baltimore salon owner shot and killed in her hometown.

As previously reported Harrison told authorities she “feared for her life” after two suspects robbed her business Madam D Beauty Bar and assaulted her for $3,000 worth of hair bundles. Just a few weeks later she was fatally shot in the head in the salon.

After Gervonta Davis heard about the tragedy he made a public statement on social media offering to help.

“Smh! I’m just hearing about this sadness..Prayers and love to her family. If I can do anything like pay for the funeral or anything like that..Reach our!” wrote Davis.

Smh! I’m just hearing about this sadness..Prayers and love to her family. If I can do anything like pay for the funeral or anything like that..Reach our! pic.twitter.com/u0ySzcMPun — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) December 26, 2019

Gervonta later shared that he’d been in touch with Destiny’s family and he took care of the funeral.

“May you rest in peace. Funeral paid for!” wrote the boxer.

A candlelight vigil was held Thursday for Destiny. Attendees were asked to bring candles and pink and white balloons.

. A GoFundMe was previously made for Destiny’s funeral expenses, it’s exceeded a goal of $10,000 and has currently raised more than $17,000.

R.I.P. Destiny Harrison.