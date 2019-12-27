‘Cherish The Day’: Ava Duvernay’s Sweet Black Love Series Debuting February 2020 On OWN

Ava Duvernay’s “Cherish The Day” Debuting February 2020 On OWN

If you love celebrating sweet black love prepare for a heart-warming start to 2020. OWN recently released the first-look teaser trailer for its new original anthology drama “Cherish the Day.” The series created and executive produced by THEE Ava DuVernay follows the stirring relationship of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day.

The narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship that compel us to hold true to the ones we love and of course, cherish the day.

Xosha Roquemore (“The Mindy Project”) stars as Gently James and Alano Miller (“Underground”) stars as Evan Fisher. The couple meet and fall in love in Los Angeles, with the full season-spanning five years in eight episodes.

OWN previously announced additional cast including legendary Emmy®-winning actress Cicely Tyson, as well as Michael Beach, Anne-Marie Johnson and Kellee Stewart. Also making this show especially significant is Ava’s continued dedication to full gender parity. The production crew consists of over 50% women, including 18 female department heads.

“Cherish The Day” is set for a February 2020 premiere on OWN, is produced for OWN by ARRAY Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

Watch the teaser below.

Ava DuVernay, Paul Garnes (“Queen Sugar”), Tanya Hamilton (“Queen Sugar,” “Night Catches Us”), and Oprah Winfrey serve as executive producers.

Directors for the series are Tanya Hamilton, Blitz Bazawule, Aurora Guerrero and Deborah Kampmeier.