The Hate They Give: White Supremacists Flood Columbia University With Racist Robocalls After Tessa Majors Murder

Columbia University Attacked With Racist Robocalls From White Supremacists

The murder of 18-year-old Tessa Majors has sparked the ire of racist white supremacists after a 13-year-old Black boy was arrested for her death according to NYDailyNews.

Columbia University administrators are investigating a barrage of racist robocalls that have been flooding the school’s switchboard by white supremacists spewing “abhorrent and vicious” messages. Majors, a Barnard College student, was stabbed to death in what is described as a robbery gone wrong. Barnard is affiliated with Columbia.

“The contents of this message … are abhorrent and viciously racist,” read the terse five-sentence letter sent to the Columbia community. “We write to let you know that we are actively looking into this with the NYPD and are working to block the caller … We take this attack on our values very seriously.”

Columbia would not share the details of the hateful messages.

Amerikkka is getting crazier and crazier by the hour. Be safe out here…