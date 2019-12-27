Christmas Coupledom: Angela Rye Spends Her Holiday With Her New Bae ‘What A Gift You Are’

Angela Rye Spends Her Holiday With Her New Bae

Angela Rye spent her Christmas holiday happily coupled up. The culture critic/BOSSIP’s resident political analyst bae posted an Instastory of herself coupled up in the pool with a mystery man captioned, “What a gift you are.”

That pic raised eyebrows from folks scrambling to figure exactly WHO this holiday bae was—and luckily for us, a few folks seemingly figured it out.

The YBF reports that Angela’s dating Karim Webb, a California restaurateur and activist.

Webb is a well educated Morehouse grad who owns multiple Buffalo Wild Wings franchises in the Los Angeles area and established the first full-service restaurant in South LA since the 1992 LA riots. Issa Rae also recently invested in his Hilltop Coffee shop in Inglewood. He’s also the CEO of 4thMVMT, an LA-based social equity initiative that seeks, vets, trains, finances and partners with individuals from communities who have been heavily impacted by the application of criminal justice, to own and operate competitive retail businesses.

Prior to kinda-sorta going public on Angela’s InstaStory, Karim moderated an AfroTech panel featuring Angela and made her his WCW back in August. He praised Angela for being a “gem in every way.”

“It’s not often we meet people that make us think deeper, laugh harder and are passionate about equity and fairness. I’m grateful for how @angelarye is lending herself and her company @impactstrategies to assist @4thmvmt and @64andhope in fulfilling our promise. She’s a gem in every way. We’re working on a few other difference-making initiatives I look forward to sharing soon!” wrote Karim.

Isn’t it nice to date a man who praises not just your looks but your accomplishments, ladies? Angela must be pleased, if you pay attention to Karim’s comments section you can clearly see that Angela’s been sending him heart emojis.

We know you’re all wondering about the political analyst’s prior relationship with Common. Back in the spring of this year, Common confirmed that he and Angela were taking a second chance at love after initially splitting in March 2018. Common revealed that he went to therapy before giving their love another go. He also praised Angela for being a “good balance” of fun and hard work.

“We dated and then I had to get myself together and she was doing some work,” he shared. “She’s a strong cookie, but she’s good people and really a good balance and fun, too. I need a partner who is fun because we go out there and do the work and constantly, I’m living out the things I’m passionate about.”

As previously reported Common is now reportedly dating Tiffany Haddish.

See more super sweet (rumored) Angela Rye and Karim Webb coupledom on the flip.