Sex Assault, Shmex Assault: The Fool A$$ New Orleans Saints Are Thirsty For Accused Rapist Antonio Brown

New Orleans Saints Workout Alleged Rapist Antonio Brown

The New Orleans Saints are interested in potentially signing accused rapist, sex assaulter, and Twitter-fingery man-child Antonio Brown.

We know this because Brown posted the following photo to his Instagram story this morning (along with a photo of him and his girlfriend in bed together with the caption “No White Women 2020”, unrelated but worth sharing).

Antonio Brown posted this on his Instagram story followed by a video clearly from inside the Saints locker room pic.twitter.com/D4mupZERcB — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) December 27, 2019

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Saints are not looking to have AB play for them this season as the NFL has not concluded its investigation of the pair of sexual assault allegations against him.

NFL has not concluded its investigation of Antonio Brown; uncertain when it will. Even after it wraps, Brown still could face additional discipline. Saints bringing in Brown for due diligence, not Sunday’s game vs. Panthers. But Saints take big WR swings; see Dez Bryant last year — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2019

On FS1’s Undisputed this morning, Shannon Sharpe posited that even if the Saints were to sign Brown, he would immediately be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list which would preclude him from playing until Roger Goodell decides otherwise.

It’s not surprising that the Saints have an interest in Antonio Brown. The NFL always rates talent over integrity, but even under those circumstances, this just doesn’t seem worth it. We’re almost positive that the Saints would have rather this workout stayed low-key, but when you deal with “AB84” all you get is high-key. The highest key.