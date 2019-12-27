Boston Police Deem Christmas Day Death Of Mom & Two Kids A Murder-Suicide 

Authorities Say Mother Most Likely Killed Her Children Before Suicide

The heartbreaking deaths of mother Erin Pascal and her two children shook the city of Boston on Christmas Day. Now authorities are saying the 40-year old mom likely killed her children (4-years old and 16-months) before committing suicide. According to PEOPLE, investigators suspect Pascal either pushed or threw her two children from the top of the nine-story Renaissance Park Garage, located near Northeastern University.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins says that after forcing her children to their deaths at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Pascal then jumped, killing herself.

This is a horrible tragedy for this family on this Christmas Day. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with them. https://t.co/rNCKqM19yi — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) December 25, 2019

The mom and her young children were all found unconscious on the sidewalk of the parking garage on Christmas Day. No word on Pascal’s motive behind the murder-suicide. According to WCVB, Pascal’s husband called police after the couple had an argument, and she fled their Boston-area home with their kids.

After reviewing the mom’s cell phone — which was recovered from her car — investigators add that it’s possible Pascal called 911 before moments before the murder. Authorities are still investigating the tragic incident.