Must See: Peep The Trailer For ‘The Last Dance’ About Michael Jordan And The Bulls 97-98 Season [Video]

‘The Last Dance’ Trailer

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls created a legacy that permanently altered the NBA and professional sports at large. Greatness is now measured by the standard they set and no player or team in pro sports history has touched it or even come close.

In June of 2020, ESPN will chronicle the man many call “GOAT”, his team, and everything tangentially related in a 10-part series called The Last Dance that will focus on the Bulls’ 1997-98 championship season. There are hundreds of interviews in addition to never-before-seen-or-heard audio and video from the era.

The trailer below will give you goosebumps.

We are VERY here for this. How bout you?