Wendy Williams’ Estranged Husband License Suspended In New Legal Battle (Exclusive)

Kevin Hunter Accused Of Flouting Traffic Laws While Behind The Wheel

He’s been keeping a low profile recently after his talk show queen ex filed for divorce earlier this year.

But Wendy Williams estranged husband Kevin Hunter has nonetheless been living up to his bad-boy image, racking up a slew of traffic tickets and apparently continuing to drive even having his license suspended, BOSSIP can reveal.

Hunter’s license was suspended in Oct. 2019 for parking at an expired meter, but records obtained by BOSSIP show he continued to accrue tickets after that and was cited three more times in November for parking violations.

New Jersey police pulled over the former “Wendy” executive producer as recently as Nov. 25 for a parking violation, but he missed the December deadline to pay, records show.

The father of two – who drives a white Infinity four-door vehicle – has accumulated nearly a half dozen tickets since April 2019, and appears to have not paid the three recent tickets or dispute them in court, according to the tickets, which were obtained by BOSSIP.

Hunter has largely withdrawn from public life after Williams accused him of having a longstanding affair with a young masseuse, who reportedly gave birth to his baby earlier this year. Meanwhile, Williams has had her show renewed for another season, and has been living it up in NYC.

We’re reached out to Hunter’s lawyer for comment.