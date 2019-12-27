Tinashe Shows Off Her Moves (And Her Bangin’ Body) In The New Visual For “Stormy Weather” [Video]

Tinashe Drops A Video For Her Single “Stormy Weather”

Tinashe is finishing off the decade strong, finally going independent before delivering a project that her fans have been raving about. Since releasing Songs for You, singer has unveiled two music videos for the project, “Save Room for Us” and “So Much Better” featuring G-Eazy.

Now, the songstress is back with a visual for “Stormy Weather,” which includes very little clothes and a lot of intricate movements. The video is in black and white and shows Tinashe–along with four backup dancers–showcasing her moves between shots of her silhouette going digital.

Check out the video down below to see the latest from Tinashe: