Black Girl Magic: Simone Biles Named AP Female Athlete Of The Year For The Second Time

Simone Biles Once Again Named AP Female Athlete Of The Year

2019 was another incredible year for Simone Biles, and now, she’s been named Associated Press’ Female Athlete of the Year for a second time.

Voting for this honor is done by AP editors and writers, who put Biles at number one, beating out soccer star Megan Rapinoe, who was the runner-up. “I realize now with the platform I have it will be powerful if I speak up and speak for what I believe in,” Biles said to The Associated Press. “It’s an honor to speak for those that are less fortunate. So if I can be a voice for them in a positive manner, then of course I’m going to do whatever I can.”

Back in October, the 22-year-old Olympian made history for winning 25 world championship titles, the most medals of any gymnast in world championship history. She also was celebrated for landing two signature moves after nailing the double-double dismount on the balance beam and triple-double on the floor–which are both moves slated to be named after her.

On top of those amazing feats, she also helped carry the U.S. women’s gymnastics team to its fifth consecutive world championship this year.

Not only is Biles an amazing athlete, though, she’s also been using her platform for good.

