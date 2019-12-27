SMH: Young Buck Arrested And Held Without Bond In Tennessee On Felony Warrant

Young Buck Is Likely To Stay In Jail Until May

Young Buck was arrested in Cheatham County, Tennessee on a Georgia warrant last week.

According to reports from NewsChannel 5 Nashville, the rapper was taken into custody on a felony fugitive from justice warrant on December 20. He ended up being apprehended by authorities from Ashland City, Tennessee.

As WZTV reports, an extradition warrant from Newton County, Georgia was issued for child abandonment. Buck is not eligible for bond and his day in court is currently set for May 7, 2020–which means he will likely stay behind bars until then.

The rapper was reportedly arrested after a police officer pulled over a driver of a Ford F-150 for talking on a cell phone while driving. He was a passenger in the car and after pulling over, the officer claimed the car smelled of marijuana and after questioning the occupants of the vehicle, Buck admitted that he had a joint on him. After searching the car, officers allegedly found three grams of marijuana. Luckily, Buck was reportedly not hit with a marijuana charge because he was being “very cooperative” and was set to be extradited to Georgia.

This is far from the first time Buck has faced legal trouble.

Back in 2016, he was arrested after he threatened to burn down his ex-girlfriend’s apartment in a series of threatening text messages.

We’ll have to see how this latest situation all plays out when May rolls around.