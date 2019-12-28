Jesus Take The Wheel: Disney Characters Claim That They Are Being Groped & Inappropriately Touched By Tourists

According to the Associated Press, employees of the happiest place on earth aren’t as happy as them seem.

The people who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck filed police reports claiming that they were touched inappropriately.

According to reports, a 36-year-old woman who dresses up as Mickey Mouse Mouse told deputies a park guest patted her costume’s heavy head several times, hurting her neck bad enough to require medical treatment.

Other characters have made claims to have been violated by inappropriate touching. A Florida man was accused of groping a Disney princess by touching her breasts.

An 18-year-old employee dressed as Donald Duck told deputies an older woman asked to kiss the character – then started touching and grabbing at the costume. It reportedly escalated from there, and the woman ‘frantically’ reached inside the costume and touched her chest.

“Everyone should feel safe at work, and we encourage Cast Members to come forward in any uncomfortable situation,” said a Disney spokeswoman. “We provide multiple resources to protect our Cast Members’ well-being, including on-site law enforcement officers who respond, and are available to them, if needed.”

Just keep your hands to yourselves, please.