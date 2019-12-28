Be Safe Tho: Amazon Slapped With Multiple Lawsuits After Ring Home Security Cameras Got Hacked

- By Bossip Staff

US-TECHNOLOGY-SECURITY-RING

Source: GLENN CHAPMAN / Getty

People File Multiple Lawsuits Against Amazon After Their Home “Ring” Cameras Were Hacked

According to TMZ, Ring and Amazon reportedly got slapped with multiple lawsuits after their surveillance devices got hacked.
Owners of the device are claiming the companies were negligent by not providing “robust” security to fend off hackers.
In one of the lawsuits claimed that a person hacked into his outdoor security cameras and started commenting on his kids who were playing basketball & encouraging them to get closer to the camera.

Once hackers gained access to a vulnerable Ring camera, they can watch victims through the camera and communicate with them over its two-way speaker.

There was also footage of a hacker talking to a little girl in her bedroom and telling her he was “Santa Claus”.

There have been reportedly been at least 6 other hacks across the country. The suit claims Ring and Amazon have blamed the owners of the security system and refused to take any responsibility.

Amazon does suggest that Ring customers should enable two-factor authentication, a 2017 study found that the majority of people don’t even know what two-factor authentication is.

Also, Ring’s terms of service include a class action waiver and require arbitration in its place, so the case may be dismissed on those grounds, but hopefully the lawsuits apply the necessary pressure for Amazon to up the Ring;s security features.

Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.