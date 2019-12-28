Side-Chick Switcheroo? Lamar Odom’s Ex-Manager Alleges Sabrina Parr Smashed Tristan Thompson, Proposal Was ‘Revenge’ On Khloe

Lamar Odom’s Ex-Manager Alleges Sabrina Parr Proposal Is Revenge On Khloe

What’s going on here? Sabrina Parr and Lamar Odom are being accused of being in a rebound relationship to spite Khloe Kardashian…since Sabrina was smashing Tristan Thompson while he was with Khloe and Khloe knew (allegedly).

Previously, Sabrina told us exclusively that she believes Odom’s ex-manager, Zoul El Fassi, has feelings for him.

Fast forward to this week, Sabrina accuses the woman of trying to hack Lamar’s Instagram account. It seems peculiar for a manager to be going this far, right? Apparently, the manager recently made claims against Sabrina and Lamar in an interview to expose their alleged ‘motives’ together but Sabrina thinks the ex-employee is just obsessed.

Here’s what Sabrina wrote, calling El Fassi “sick and miserable”.

Peace and joy is all I wanted for Christmas and that’s exactly what I received! While Lamar’s crazy ex-manager was busy hacking his page lol we continued to enjoy ourselves and create memories! I received thousands of messages the past few days of ppl letting me know his page was hacked (as if I wasn’t aware of it lol) but instead of using up our time trying to recover it and feeding into someone who is clearly sick and miserable, we decided to let it go and focus on family time instead. That’s how you prevent anyone from robbing you of your peace. Just make the decision to not let it happen! It’s an amazing feeling to know there’s something chaotic going on but you can contain your calm in the midst of it! What was the most amazing thing about your Holiday????

We did some digging and found where El Fassi blasted Sabrina and Lamar for being allegedly messy to hurt Khloe. In an interview last month with The National Inquirer, El Fassi says Parr admitted to having an affair with Kardashian’s baby daddy and former fiancé Tristan Thompson while they were still together and Khloe even allegedly contacted Sabrina about it!

