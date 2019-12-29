Black Excellence: Kawhi Leonard and Simone Biles Are AP’s ‘Athletes of the Year’

Kawhi Leonard and Simone Biles Are AP’s Athletes of the Year

As the year of 2019 comes to a close every publication and outlet is firing off their end of the year list and awards for our viewing pleasures. This time it’s the Associated Press who recently revealed their picks for 2019’s Athletes of the Year. Athlete of the Year is a very prestigious award that many never will get and those who do have deserved it in every way. This year’s female athlete of the year is the greatest gymnast ever Simon Biles. The way she handled herself during the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal happened was attributed as a key factor in why she won the award. Biles spoke to AP and spoke on the award stating:

“I realize now with the platform I have it will be powerful if I speak up and speak for what I believe in,” “It’s an honor to speak for those that are less fortunate. So if I can be a voice for them in a positive manner, then, of course, I’m going to do whatever I can.”

While holding down 25 world championship medals, and training relentlessly she’s also become a voice and advocate for survivors of sexual abuse such as herself. She’s a hero on and off the mat and inspiring women of all ages, colors, and backgrounds to be a light to those without a voice.

The male athlete of the year award goes to the “fun guy” and former San Antonio Spur turned Toronto Raptor turned Los Angeles, Clipper Kawhi Leonard. At just 28 he brought Toronto its first championship over the border. Also, his game-winning shot that defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in game 7 during the second round of the NBA playoffs would go on to become one of the top sports moments this year. Now he is on the team he dreamed of playing for his entire life and hoping to win his next championship with his third team as a Los Angeles Clipper.