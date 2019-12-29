So Sad: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Mugged For $1 On Christmas Eve

Man Dies After Being Mugged On Christmas Eve

A 60-year-old man, who was injured during a Christmas Eve mugging, has now died, according to reports from the Associated Press.

Juan Fresnada passed away on Friday afternoon at a hospital in New York City after being in critical condition from being beaten during a mugging. His partner, 29-year-old Byron Caceres told the New York Daily News that Fresnada was punched while trying to protect him during a robbery.

“My husband tried to defend me,” Caceres explained. “The guy had his fist ready like he was ready to attack me. My husband said, ‘Don’t you get close to him.'”

According to police, two men were walking through the Bronx around 1:30 a.m. when multiple muggers approached them demanding that they hand over their property. When they refused, they were attacked by the thieves.

Surveillance footage shows a man grabbing another man who appears to be Fresnada by the shirt and swinging him to the ground. Later, clips show two other men joining in the attack with one hitting the victim with a trash can while he was trying to get back on his feet.

“They were beating him for 10 or 15 minutes,” Caceres said. “I went back and found him on the floor. He was breathing heavily and bleeding from his head. I tried to give him CPR but then a guy said I should stop because of how heavily he was breathing.”

The thieves only got away with $1. Even though both men were Hispanic and homosexual, Caceres says that the muggers didn’t give any indication that this was a hate crime.

As of Wednesday, police are still searching for the suspects.